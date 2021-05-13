Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 34359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “
ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.
The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.59%.
Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
