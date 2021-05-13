Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 34359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Enerplus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enerplus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

