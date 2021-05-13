Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $4.17 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

