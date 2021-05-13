Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$171.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.