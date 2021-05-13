Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin Sells 1,200 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $40,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $134,326.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44.

Shares of EBTC stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.30. 13,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $398.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

