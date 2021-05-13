Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 269,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,674. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $324.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,754,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 392.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,267 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 942,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

