Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,946. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -502.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

