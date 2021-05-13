EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.08.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 98,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.