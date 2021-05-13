Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

