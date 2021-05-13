Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
EQC opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.