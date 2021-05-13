Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

EQC opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

