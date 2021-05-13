Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1,375.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.