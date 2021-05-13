Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Essent Group stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 490,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

