Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises about 5.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $152,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 213,076 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.37. 890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,320. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.