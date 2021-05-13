Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $159.34 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

