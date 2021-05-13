Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVK opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of -0.63. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

