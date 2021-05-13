Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 13,548 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44.

On Monday, February 22nd, Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34.

EVBG stock opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

