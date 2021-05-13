Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.20)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $358.0-$359.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.17 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

EVBG traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. 1,229,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.30.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $2,955,398. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.