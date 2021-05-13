Evercore ISI Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $168.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.