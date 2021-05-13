Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Everi by 52.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,306 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

