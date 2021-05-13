EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Brendan F. Tansill Sells 10,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 271,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,284. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

