Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 104,735 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVH opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

