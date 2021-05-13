Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $368.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

