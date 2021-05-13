Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 34,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,872. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $384.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

