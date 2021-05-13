Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 230.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

