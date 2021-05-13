Exane Derivatives Buys 969 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 24,225.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13,293.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

