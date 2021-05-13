Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2,977.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Celanese were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $5,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.