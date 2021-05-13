Exane Derivatives Invests $118,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 182.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

