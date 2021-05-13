Exane Derivatives Purchases New Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,787,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

