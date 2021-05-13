Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Motco lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

CyrusOne stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

