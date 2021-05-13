EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of EZCORP worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $367.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

