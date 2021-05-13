F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $169,721.88 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $174.96 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

