Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

NYSE:FN opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

