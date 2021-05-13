Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

NYSE:FN opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

