Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock opened at $302.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.57. Facebook has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,885,122 shares of company stock valued at $555,355,091 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

