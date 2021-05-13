Falconswap Price Down 30.6% This Week (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $136,542.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00084885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.01032678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00110769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.