Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $461.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.10 million. Farfetch posted sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

