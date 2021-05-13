Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $664,900.30 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,123,106.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

Fastly stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

