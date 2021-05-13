FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%.

FAT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 19,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,805. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

