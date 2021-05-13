FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.

NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.