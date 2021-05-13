FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $137.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.84 million and the lowest is $134.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $136.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $553.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.23 million to $563.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $540.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.02 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

FBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,128. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

