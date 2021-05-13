FDM Group (LON:FDM) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

FDM Group (LON:FDM) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.92) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,034.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,038.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

