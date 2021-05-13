FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 989 ($12.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,034.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,038.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78).
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.
