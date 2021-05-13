Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,302.83 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.00577958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00232108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.31 or 0.01112351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $616.39 or 0.01230281 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

