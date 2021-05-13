Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.26

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.26 and traded as low as $52.61. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 1,099 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $261.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $153,726.72. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Corporate insiders own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

