Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Sells $1,066,364.95 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 6,784,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,760. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.