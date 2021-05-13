Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Sells $1,066,364.95 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 6,784,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,760. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

