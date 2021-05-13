Financial Survey: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) vs. Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Emerald alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Emerald and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 2 0 0 2.00 Envestnet 0 2 6 1 2.89

Emerald presently has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential downside of 21.39%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $90.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.23%. Given Envestnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Emerald.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerald and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $360.90 million 1.01 -$50.00 million $0.85 5.94 Envestnet $900.13 million 3.94 -$16.78 million $1.21 53.87

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74% Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91%

Summary

Envestnet beats Emerald on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.