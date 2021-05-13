Financial Survey: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) vs. AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LightPath Technologies and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $34.97 million 1.78 $870,000.00 $0.03 78.00 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.84 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -11.84

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 6.33% 7.46% 5.42% AU Optronics -8.34% -11.43% -5.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LightPath Technologies and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 99.43%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats AU Optronics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

