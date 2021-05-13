Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Finning International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Finning International stock opened at C$33.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International has a one year low of C$16.60 and a one year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.