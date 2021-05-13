Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.26 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$16.60 and a 12 month high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$919,884.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

