Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Point had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Five Point stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $976.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 116,305 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

