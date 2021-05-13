Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $296.01 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

